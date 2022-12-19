Newly appointed DAP’s Jammu provincial secretary resigns, citing ‘personal reasons’

Jammu: A days after being appointed as Jammu Provincial Secretary, Democratic Azad Party (DAP) leader Jai Singh on Monday submitted his resignation from the post, citing “personal reasons”.

DAP chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad made various appointments in the party over the past two days – nearly three months after its launch in Jammu.

“Due to my personal reasons, I am not in a position to carry forward political activities, so I hereby resign from the post of Provincial secretary DAP Jammu with immediate effect,” Singh said in a communique to the party chairman.

Singh along with eight other leaders were appointed as provincial secretary, Jammu on Sunday.

