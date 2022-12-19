Expert swimmer from Pulwama called to trace teenage girl who jumped into river in Sopore

Sopore: With the body of Sopore teenage girl undetectable after seven days, a 64-year-old expert swimmer was roped in from south Kashmir’s Pulwama.
Last week, a teenage girl jumped into the Jhelum river from Sopore bridge with multiple searches yielding nothing in the last seven days so far.
An official confirmed that the body of the girl remains untraceable with rescue teams including SDRF, local fishermen and WUCMA putting in hectic efforts to trace the girl.
He said authorities have sought help from an expert from Pulwama. Named Abdul Salaam Dar (64), the expert swimmer hails from Kakapora village of Pulwama and has an expertise in fishing out bodies from water bodies in the Valley, he added.
Dar claimed he has rescued 18 persons and fished out 40 bodies from the various water bodies in the Valley.
The official said Dar was called after netizens named him on social media for being an expert in fishing out bodies.
He said he will put in his best efforts in helping to trace out the body of the teenage girl. KNO
Sopore: With the body of Sopore teenage girl undetectable after seven days, a 64-year-old expert swimmer was roped in from south Kashmir’s Pulwama.