Property of Pak-based LeT commander attached in Doda

Bhaderwah: Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Saturday attached the property of absconding Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Abdul Rashid alias “Jehangir” who is operating from across the Line of Control and making attempts to revive militancy, a senior police officer said.

The land measuring over four kanals at Khanpura village in Doda district’s Thathri was attached by a joint team of revenue and police officials under relevant sections of the CrPC on orders of the judicial magistrate, Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Abdul Qayoom said.

He said the police is in the process of initiating proceedings against other local militants who have exfiltrated to Pakistan and trying to lure youth through the virtual mode or social media to join terror activities and revive militancy in the district.

The SSP said Rashid went to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in 1993 and returned after getting arms training with an intention to carry out subversive activities.

“After his infiltration from Pakistan, he remained active along with other dreaded and hardcore terrorists and was found involved in number of attacks on civilians and security forces besides incidents of arson and explosions in the district.

“Apart from that, a number of local youths were instigated and recruited by him into militancy,” the officer said.

He said another militant commander Mohd Amin alias “Khubaib” of Thathri was initially motivated and recruited by Rashid.

“Amin is also at present operating from Pakistan and making desperate attempts to revive terrorism in the Chenab valley – Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts of Jammu region. He masterminded a number of terror-related incidents, including IED blasts, drone dropping and smuggling of weapons in the recent past,” he said.

Both Rashid and Amin managed their ex-filtration to Pakistan over a decade back and have been declared as proclaimed offenders by the local court.

A number of FIRs are registered against them at various police stations in Doda and other districts of the Jammu region, the officer said.

PTI

