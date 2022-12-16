Kashmir under deep freeze, Srinagar records season’s coldest night at minus 3.6°C

Srinagar: Sub-zero temperatures continued unabated in Kashmir Valley with Srinagar recording season’s coldest night at minus 3.6°C on Friday. There is no respite in sight also as Chillai-e-Kalan— the 40-day long chilliest part of the winter season—is all set to start from December 21 amid forecast for dry weather at least till December 25. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.

A meteorological department official here said Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.6°C against the previous night’s minus 3.2°C. While the mercury was around 2.6°C below normal during this time of the year, the official said, it was coldest this season sofar.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 3.4°C against minus 3.6°C on the previous night. The temperature 2.3°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

He said that Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 5.3°C against minus 5.6°C on previous night and it was 1.9°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 2.1°C against minus 1.3°C as on the previous night and it was 1.°C below normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 2.5°C against minus 3.0°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 1.7°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the official said .

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 3.6°C against minus 3.2°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 1.9°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 9.3°C against 7.1°C on the previous night. It was 2.6°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 5.6°C (above normal by 3.9°C), Batote 6.0°C (2.3°C above normal), Katra 7.0°C (0.8°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 2.1°C (1.7°C above normal).

Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 11.0°C and Kargil minus 12.3°C, the official said. The MeT department has forecast mainly dry weather till December 25.

