Shivpora residents protest against opening of wine shop

Srinagar: Residents of high-security Badamibagh cantonment area in Srinagar held a protest on Wednesday against the opening of a liquor shop in the locality saying it was in violation of the rules.

The residents of Shivpora and adjoining areas held a peaceful demonstration against opening of the liquor shop, nearly two months after it was shut down by the authorities for lack of required permissions.

“We are protesting because our area is free from any immoral activity. There have been no incidents of any illegal activity. There are two schools, including a girls school, here and they have opened a wine shop. We want it be shut or transferred from here,” a resident said.

“How can our mothers and sisters move here. We want to appeal to the Lieutenant Governor to close this wine shop. They are playing with the future of our children,” he added.

Raviji Razdan, another resident, said he has been living in the locality for the past 32 years.

“There was a wine shop outside our area, on the national highway, and we never protested against that. But, a few days ago, a new wine shop has come up here. The law says a wine shop can come up at a distance of 150 metres from a school or a religious place. On one side, there is a wine shop, on the other, there is a cinema, it will affect our children,” he added.

The shop had been earlier closed in October by the Badamibagh Cantonment authorities as it did not have the required permission.

It was not immediately clear whether the liquor shop has obtained the required permissions from the board. PTI

