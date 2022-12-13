Shahrukh Khan pays obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi

Jammu: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan offered prayers at the revered shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu, an official said on Monday.
Khan, dressed in complete black with hooded jacket, reached the shrine late Sunday night to pay his obeisance, the official said.
“The superstar was at the shrine around 11.30 pm and offered his prayers before returning back,” the official said.
A brief video, purportedly showing the 57-year-old actor moving towards the Bhawan along with his personal staff and some policemen, is making rounds on the social media.
Earlier this month, Khan was photographed performing Umrah in Mecca after the schedule wrap of his film “Dunki” in Saudi Arabia.
The actor will next be seen in Yash Raj Films’ actioner “Pathaan” alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The Siddharth Anand-directed movie is scheduled to be released on January 25. PTI
Jammu: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan offered prayers at the revered shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu, an official said on Monday.