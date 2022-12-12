Security situation in Kathua reviewed

Jammu: As the Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to reach Jammu and Kashmir next month, a senior police officer on Sunday reviewed the overall security situation in Kathua.
Senior Superintendent of Police of Kathua RC Kotwal, who chaired the meeting at the district police lines, directed officers to strengthen the border security grid and enhance patrolling to rule out any subversive activities.
“During the meeting participants have been directed to strengthen the border security grid, national highway grid and city grid. Besides, they were also advised to enhance patrolling and strengthen inter-state checking points,” a police spokesman said.
The SSP also directed the officers to further intensify patrolling, area domination exercise and checking of vehicles to rule out any subversive activities, he said.
