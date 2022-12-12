Govt forms 3-member panel to look into ‘irregularities’ in F&E deptt

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday constituted a three-member committee to look into the allegations of irregularities in the Fire and Emergency department.

An order under number 1513-JK(GAD)of2022, dated 12-12-2022 issued by Secretary to the Government, Piyush Singla, reads that sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a Committee to look into the irregularities in the selection process of Fireman/Fireman Drivers of 2020 in the Fire & Emergency Department.

As per the order, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department has been appointed as Chairman of the panel while Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department and Secretary, Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs, have been appointed as members of the committee.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within a period of one month from the date of issuance of this order—(KNO)

