Student who went ‘missing’ from AMU reaches home in Sopore

Srinagar: Hours after his family staged a protest alleging their son has gone missing from Aligarh, the youth reached his home in Sopore on Saturday.

The youth’s father, Mohammad Abbas, said that his son Masroor Abbas Mir, a 10th student at AMU told them that he reached Banihal in a truck and thereafter he boarded a train to Sopore.

“His phone had got switched off and soon after de-boarding at the Sopore railway station, he called his cousin from somebody’s phone and the family received him,” he said.

“We straightaway took him to the local police station and informed them about the development.”

Earlier in the day, the family members and relatives of the student, a resident of Bohripora Sopore, staged the protest in the apple town and sought his whereabouts as they had lost contact with him for the past three days.

Soon after the protest, a police official said that the family has been assured of all possible help to trace the boy as soon as possible.

An Uttar Pradesh police official said that “the boy has gone somewhere on his own”. “We have checked the CCTV footage which suggests the movement of the boy near a railway station”, the official said. “It presumably seems he has gone somewhere on his own”, he said. (GNS)

