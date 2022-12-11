Pedestrian Dies, Driver injured in Tapper Bla Accident

Srinagar: A 45-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by a four wheeler, while the driver of said vehicle sustain injuries at tappar Pattan of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday afternoon.

Sources said that a four wheeler hits a pedestrian at tapper Pattan on Srinagar Baramulla highway ,resulting injuries to both pedestrian and driver of the said vehicle also.

They were immediately rushed to nearby Trauma hospital where 45 year old pedestrian identified as Qadir S/O Haji Abdul Kareem a resident of Dawlatpora Kreeri succumbs to his injuries while the driver of the vehicle identified as Mumtaz Ahmad Gujjer son of Abdul Majeed Gujjer a resident of Tamuna of upwara was shifted to SKIMS soura for advanced treatment.

An official also confirmed the road mishap l said a case has been registered under relevant sections of law and further investigation has been taken up in this regard. (GNS)

