Committed for welfare of families who protected country’s integrity: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said his administration is committed to take concrete measures for the welfare of the families of those who laid down their lives fighting militancy in the Union Territory.

Sinha urged society, enlightened citizens, business organisations and corporates to come forward and support the government to create a system which provides ample opportunities to the dependents of the fallen personnel.

The Lt Governor was speaking at a function after inaugurating a Digital Skill Development programme for the wards of slain policemen to generate sustainable livelihood at J-K Police Public School here.

The initiative under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by Indus Towers Limited is a tribute to bravehearts of Jammu Kashmir Police who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country.

“I pay my humble tributes to those immortal heroes who sacrificed their lives in order to promote the lives of others. J-K Police, Army, Central Police Forces have made significant contributions in nation building. Let us all together take a pledge to discharge our duty towards the families of our martyrs and strengthen our resolve to work for their well-being,” Sinha said.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to take concrete measures for the families of the fallen personnel so that they may live a life of comfort and dignity.

“The welfare of the families of those who served and protected the country’s integrity and sovereignty will always be the top priority of the government,” Sinha said.

“A grateful and thankful society must collectively support the government to create a system which provides ample opportunities to the dependents of the martyrs,” he added.

The Lt Governor asked Indus Towers Limited to ensure 100 percent placements of children who are enrolled in the skill development training.

Skill development programme must have an overarching impact on economic independence of the trainees, he said, adding it should be followed by Job placement and self-employment.

Highlighting the significance of equipping the youth with market-driven skills, the Lt Governor stressed that the skill training should develop skill sets to meet the requirements of industries setting up businesses in J-K.

Sinha emphasised on extending necessary assistance for self-employment and entrepreneurial programmes, benefits of welfare schemes of government by appointing dedicated nodal officers and CSR initiatives of corporates to families of martyrs through a structured way.

“Family members of police martyrs should be connected with quality livelihood opportunities through schemes like NRLM, Umeed, Mission Youth, and other ongoing programmes of the government,” he added.

The new initiative offers digital literacy lessons to 50 police martyrs’ wards and support of connecting them with potential employers. It is aimed at making beneficiaries digitally literate by equipping them with IT and employability skills, an official said.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh appreciated the new initiative of Police Public School and Indus Towers. PTI

