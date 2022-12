Srinagar: An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on Richter scale was reported from Kathua district on Wednesday morning, according to meteorological department here.

While no loss of live or damage to property was reported, the earthquake struck at 9:15 a.m. at a depth of 10 km from the surface. Its coordinates are latitude 32.71 degrees and longitude 75.65 degrees, the officials said.

According to local reports, the jolt was felt momentarily and there was hardly any panic among the people. (GNS)

