MeT predicts light snow in Valley next week

Srinagar: Amid slight improvement in night temperature, meteorological centre Srinagar has predicted light snowfall for two days in plains of Kashmir next week.
An MeT official said that light snow will occur in plains on December 9 and 10.
It said that the weather conditions would remain dry till December 8.
The official said that as per the forecast, there is a possibility of light snow over plains and lower reaches, light to moderate snow over middle and higher reaches during 9th December (evening) to 10th December (evening) particularly over north, northwestern, central parts of Kashmir and south Kashmir.
Amid the dry weather, the night temperature at most stations of the Valley settled below freezing point.
In Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, the mercury settled at minus 1.9 degree Celsius while in Pahalgam, the mercury settled at minus 2.8 degree Celsius. (KNO)
