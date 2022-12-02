Shankaracharya temple illuminated with G20 logo

Srinagar: The Shankaracharya temple here was illuminated with the G20 logo on Thursday as India took over the presidency of the international group, officials said.
The Shankaracharya or the Jyeshteshwara Temple, situated atop the Shankaracharya hill on the Zabarwan Range here, was illuminated with the G20 logo as part of the nation-wide programme to illuminate important buildings to celebrate India’s presidency.
Officials said the temple will be lit with the logo and its colours for a week.
