Pampore boy injured in road accident at Chadoora, succumbs at Srinagar hospital

Srinagar : A teenager from South Kashmir’s Pulwama district who was injured in a road accident in Chadoora area of Budgam has succumbed to injuries.

An official told that a 17-year-old boy who was critically injured in road Accident at Chadoora Budgam on Thursday has succumbed to his injuries at Srinagar hospital on Friday morning.

He identified him as Ubaid Shafi son of Muhammad Shafi Aakhoon, resident of Namblabal Pampore.

Meanwhile police has taken cognisance of the incident and started investigation.

