Power outages in Kashmir, while temperature drops below zero

Situation has gone worse since the ‘curtailment schedule’ was issued, say people

Srinagar: As the temperature hits sub-zero levels in Kashmir, the power crisis has further deepened across Kashmir valley, notwithstanding the “curtailment schedule” that Jammu and Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JKPDCL) had recently issued.

The curtailment schedule is being grossly violated by the JKPDCL as people shiver, in absence of heating appliances and running hot water amid the bone-chilling cold.

Amid much pomp and show, the JKPDCL recently issued a “curtailment schedule” and maintained that the power supply will get at least streamlined, if not better, during the harsh winters.

However, reports from across Kashmir say that the situation has gone even worse after the curtailment schedule was issued, in metered as well as non-metered areas of the valley.

“They have made a mockery of the curtailment schedule. They supply the electricity in 15-minute streaks even during the time wherein we are supposed to get uninterrupted power supply,” Ghulam Muhammad Dar, a resident of Anantnag, told Kashmir Reader.

He said that his neighborhood was scheduled to get power supply between 8:00 PM and 10:00 PM, but they get three 15-minute streaks of it in total. “15 minutes, in the beginning, another bout in the middle, and 15 minutes before they snap it for another three hours,” Dar told Kashmir Reader. “If this is not mockery, what is?”

Kashmir Reader has received similar complaints from parts of the summer capital Srinagar, other districts in south Kashmir, and many areas in north Kashmir. People complain that they have never seen such a dire power crisis in Kashmir.

“This is unprecedented. We have seen extreme load shedding during the winter season, but this season beats all the previous records. And the insult to the injury is the attitude of the administration; they act as if they are supplying non-stop power supply,” a resident of Bemina in Srinagar told Kashmir Reader.

People lamented that the administration has escalated power tariffs in unmetered areas, despite the pathetic state of the power scenario. “And then they have the audacity to blame the general public for using heating appliances. Where is the electricity to use the appliances? And even if we do, don’t we pay for it?” a resident of Pulwama district in south Kashmir told Kashmir Reader.

The Chief Engineer of JKPDCL, Javed Yousuf Dar, had recently told Kashmir Reader that the power supply will get streamlined, at least, if not better. He had said that the power scenario will remain as it has been in the past few years now.

“We will be able to stabilise the power supply, but cannot say the scenario will get better. The scenario will remain as it has been during winters in previous years,” the Chief Engineer told Kashmir Reader on October 29. But the JKPDCL has failed on this front as well.

