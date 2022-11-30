Freezing cold unabated in Kashmir; Pahalgam shivers at minus3.4°C

Srinagar: Amid dry weather, freezing cold conditions continued unabated in Kashmir Valley and Ladakh on Wednesday.

A meteorological department official here said that amidst mist this morning, the summer capital of J&K recorded a low of minus 1.6°C against minus 2.2°C on the previous night which was coldest so far this season. The temperature was 0.7°C below normal during this time of the year for the capital city, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 1.6°C against minus 1.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.6°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at minus 3.4°C against minus 4.2°C on the previous night and it was normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.3°C against 0.1°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.0°C against minus 1.5°C against previous night, the official said. It was 2.1°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the official said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 2.5°C against minus 2.4°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 1.4°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 10.0°C against 9.8°C on the previous night. It was 0.3°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 1.2°C (0.7°C below normal), Batote 4.1°C (0.5°C above normal), Katra 8.9°C (0.3°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 2.8°C (1.5°C above normal).

In Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 6.8°C, Kargil minus 10.7°C and mercury in Drass, the world’s second coldest place after Siberia, settled at minus 9.6°C, the official said. The MeT department has forecast mainly dry weather till December 7. (GNS)

