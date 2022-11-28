Congress views terrorism as shortcut to achieve success: PM Modi

Kheda: Remembering the 26/11 Mumbai terror strike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said it is important to save Gujarat and the country from Congress and like-minded parties which keep mum on “big terrorist attacks” to not offend their vote bank.

Addressing a rally in Kheda district in Gujarat where Assembly elections are scheduled for December 1 and 5, the prime minister said Congress and many like-minded parties view terrorism as a shortcut to achieving success.

“Terrorism is not over yet and the politics of the Congress has not also changed. The fear of terrorism will remain till appeasement politics continues.

“Congress views terrorism from the prism of vote bank, Not only Congress but many like-minded parties have come up now who view terrorism as a shortcut to achieve success and this small party’s hunger for power is even bigger,” he said.

The prime minister said the mouths of these parties remain “locked when big terrorist attacks take place so that their vote bank is not offended. They even go to courts from the back door to save terrorists”.

“When Batla House encounter took place, a Congress leader cried for terrorists,” the prime minister said, adding “Gujarat and the country should remain alert from such parties”.

PTI

