KR Editor-in-Chief summoned for third consecutive day

Made to wait throughout the day at Police Station before being allowed to go home with a summon for the next day

Srinagar: For the third straight day on Saturday, the Editor-in-Chief of Kashmir Reader, Haji Hayat, was summoned to a Srinagar police station for questioning and was made to wait throughout the day before being allowed to go home in the evening.

The other journalists, whose houses were raided Thursday morning and last Saturday, were being treated the same way. The journalists are being made to sit in the police station, Shergarhi of Srinagar throughout the day, and in the evening they are let go of and asked to appear the next day again.

Haji Hayat’s house in the Pampore area of Pulwama district in South Kashmir was raided, early Thursday morning, and he was brought into the Shergarhi police station in Srinagar for “questioning”. He was allowed to go home Thursday evening but was asked to report to the police station, early Friday morning.

The process was repeated on Friday and today as well he has been asked to appear at the police station Sunday morning.

Police have been maintaining that they are investigating an online threat to media men, and the journalists are being summoned for questioning in that regard. Police have also said that they have seized a dummy gun, bank documents, mobile phones, laptops, and other materials from the homes of these journalists.

The threat to media men was issued by an online blog which, the police say, was being run by Lashkar-e-Toiba offshoot TRF.

The threat on this dubious blog, by the name of “Kashmir Fight”, was posted around 10 days ago with names of some dozen working journalists.

The other journalists, whose houses were raided on Thursday, also called in for questioning – former journalist Showkat Motta, scribes Saqib Mughloo, and Ishfaq Reshi among them.

“The ones whose houses were raided on Saturday are also being questioned, unabated, since that day. They are allowed to go home in the evening and are asked to report back the next morning,” a source told Kashmir Reader.

Those include journalists Muhammad Raafi, Waseem Khalid, Raashid Maqbool and others who have been visiting Shergarhi police station in Srinagar for six consecutive days now.

