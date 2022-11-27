Jamaat’s properties worth over Rs 90 cr sealed in Anantnag

Srinagar: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday sealed several properties worth more than Rs 90 crores belonging to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), officials said.

The properties in the south Kashmir district were sealed on the orders of the district magistrate and the recommendation of the State Investigation Agency (SIA), they said.

“The SIA has discovered assets of banned Jamat-e-Islami throughout J-K worth crores. Today in Anantnag, properties at eleven locations worth more than Rs 90 crores, after being notified by DM Anantnag on the recommendation of SIA J-K, have been barred with restrictions on usage and entry,” officials said.

Besides “red entry” to this effect has been made in the relevant revenue records to choke the availability of funds for secessionist activities and to dismantle the ecosystem of anti-national elements and terror networks hostile to India’s sovereignty, they said.

The sealed properties include residential houses, commercial complexes, orchards and land.

These are the second set of JeI properties to be notified.

The action would uproot the menace of terror funding to a great extent in J-K, besides being a stepping stone in ensuring rule of law and a society, they said.

The SIA has identified as many as 188 JeI properties across J-K which will be notified during the further course of action, officials added.

—PTI

