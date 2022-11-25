School Edu Dept proposes winter vacation in phased manner

Srinagar: The School Education Department Thursday proposed winter vacations in phased manner from first week of December for the winter zones of Kashmir division.

Official sources said that the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has forwarded the proposal to government for its approval.

The official said, “DSEK has proposed the government that it will announce winter vacation for primary from 1st week of December.”

It also said that the department has proposed winter vacations for middle classes from December-05 and for high and above classes, it has proposed to announce vacations from December-10.

Earlier this month, Directorate of School Education Kashmir said it will continue teaching the students till the snowfall in the plains of the region.

Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK), Tassaduq Hussain Mir had said, “If the weather conditions remained conducive, we will continue teaching the students in schools.”

When asked about the announcement of winter vacations in Kashmir, Mir said, “The winter vacations in the winter zones of Jammu and Kashmir are subservient to the weather situation.” “If the weather plummets or there is any snowfall, then we will take a decision accordingly.”

Pertinently, Kashmir is reeling under intense cold wave from past more than a week—(KNO)

