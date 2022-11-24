Government enhances financial empowerment of Panchayati Raj Institutions

*AC delegates powers to accord AA of execution of works to PRI’sin respect of their own source revenue*

Jammu: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the delegation of powers for granting Administrative Approval, to Gram Panchayats, Block Samitis and Zila Parishads for execution of works, the expenditure of which will be met out of Panchayats’ own resources.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K attended the meeting.

In order to promote the involvement of PRIs in the development process, the Government has further empowered the Panchayati Raj Institutions financially. Sequel to this decision the Gram Panchayats have been vested with an authority to accord Administrative Approval to works from Rs 1.00 to Rs 5.00 Lakh, the Block Samitis have been delegated powers to accord Administrative Approval to works ranging from Rs 5.00 to Rs 20.00 Lakh and the Zila Parishad now has the powers to accord Administrative Approval upto Rs. 1 Crore. The PRIs will be able to incur expenditure as per General Financial Rules and guidelines related to AA, TS, and e-tendering.

The decision comes as a significant step towards empowering PRIs as it shall enable them to set their own priorities and help them in timely execution of works out of own resources of the panchayats.

In the backdrop of its mission to enhance inclusive growth of rural areas in the Union territory, the Government through this decision aims to promote self reliance in financial matters.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print