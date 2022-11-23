Number of active militants in South Kashmir as low as never before: DGP Dilbagh Singh

Anantnag:: Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh Wednesday said that the number of active militants in South Kashmir is as less as it was never before while as the number of foreigners as well as locals across the UT has been confined to two digits only.

Addressing media men in Anantnag district of South Kashmir after reviewing the security situation in southern districts Kashmir along with the army officials, the DGP said that security situation across south Kashmir has largely improved and there was a significant dip in the crime related incidents as well.

“As far as the number of active militants in south Kashmir is concerned, it is as less as it was never before. There is no complaint of people from anywhere in south Kashmir about the conduct of forces,” DGP Singh said About the killing of non-locals and minority community members, he said that these acts are highly condemnable and barbaric in nature. “Those involved in the innocent killings were killed in various encounters,” he said.

The DGP said that society must collectively raise voice against these incidents. “There have been condemnation against these acts but there is a need for more condemnation as we can’t remain silent. If a non-local comes here to earn his livelihood, it is our responsibility to protect them and provide them a secure atmosphere,” he said.

The DGP said that the number foreigners as well as local militants across J&K has been brought to two digits. “This is for the first time that the number of total active militants has been brought to two digits,” he said and credited the synergy among the various security agencies for the success.

On local militant recruitment, he said that police and other security agencies were countering the false narrative while parents and religious preachers should also play their part.

DGP said that narcotics are a bigger crime than militancy. “We have seized huge quantity of narcotics over the years. We are booking the people involved in the narcotics trade and slapping them with PSA and other acts,” he said, adding that the property of people involved in narcotics is being seized.

He said society should collectively counter the false narrative launched by the neighbouring country including the Kashmir Fight blog that issues threats to the journalists and other people. “There is a frustration among the people sitting across as those who would issue hartal and provoke youth for stone pelting are nowhere and have been cleaned. The calls issued by the fake chapter of Hurriyat across the border are being ignored by the people of Kashmir,” he said—(KNO)

