Govt orders celebrating Constitution Day on Nov 26 in J&K

Srinagar: Government on Wednesday ordered holding of preamble reading ceremonies in all its offices, autonomous bodies, PSUs, local self government institutions (Panchayats/Municipal Bodies), schools and colleges across the Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Constitution Day, also known as “Samvidhan Divas” is celebrated every year on 26th November to commemorate adoption of the Constitution of India. On 26th November 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India, which came into effect from 26th January 1950. The sanctity of the auspicious occasion necessitates rightful duty of the citizens to celebrate the august occasion. This year the Constitution Day is being celebrated on 26th November on the subject – ‘India-the Mother of Democracy’,” reads a circular issued by government.

“Accordingly, for the celebrations and sensitizing citizens in respect of ideals enshrined in the Constitution, Preamble reading ceremonies shall be held across the country on 26th November, 2022 at 11.00 a.m. It has been also decided that similar Preamble reading ceremonies shall be held across the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in all Government offices/Autonomous Bodies/PSUs/Local Self Government Institutions (Panchayats/Municipal Bodies)/Schools/ Colleges,” the circular, reads, adding, “Further, talks, webinars, discussions to embolden the constitutional values and fundamental principles, shall also be taken up on the Constitution Day. The copy of the Preamble is also enclosed for reference. Besides, to facilitate online reading of Preamble to the Constitution in 22 Official languages, a online weblink has been created viz, www.readpreamble.nic.in.”

The citizens, it daid, in addition can participate in an online quiz on the theme ‘India-the Mother of Democracy’ on the web portal www.constitutionquiz.nic.in.

