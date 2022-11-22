J&K victim of wrong policies of Centre: JKPCC President

Handwara: J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Vikar Rasool Wani on Monday said that the BJP government at the Centre has mishandled situations and concoted different stories with regard to restoration of democratic process, development and employment in J&K. He said that the government’s promises on resolution of issues have fallen flat while the policies adopted by both Central and State Govt toward J&K have disappointed and caused enormous inconvenience to people.

Wani said this while addressing a party workers’ convention at Handwara in frontier district Kupwara in which prominent party leaders and workers of PCC and DCC participated.

The JKPCC President blamed the BJP government at Centre for failing to address genuine needs of the people and said people are feeling betrayed on all fronts.

“So-called good governance and development is nowhere to be seen. The series of back to village programmes both in Jammu as well as in Kashmir at the cost of exchequer have so far yielded no results. People have started realizing that the Centre only wants to divert the attention of the people from real issues under the garb of B2Vs,” he said.

Wani said elections are being delayed on one pretext or the other and the development process, employment generation, and many other measures that benefited people initiated by the UPA I and UPA II have received serious setbacks.

“The irony is that the Modi government is making false claims with regard to development and unemployment, which has risen considerably, and there is unprecedented price hike of essentials,” he said.

Wani also slammed the J&K Govt for failing to address the grievances of people and said that digging roads and filling these cannot be called development. “The reality is that development process has taken a backseat under the BJP government,” he said.

The JKPCC President urged party workers to connect with common people in their respective areas and enlighten them about the pro-people policies and services rendered by the Congress Party and seek their support to fight against the wrong policies of the BJP government. KNS

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print