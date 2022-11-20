‘Food alert’: Govt asks people to stop using Nestle Milkmaid

Srinagar: Authorities have issued a ‘food alert’ asking consumers to stop using ‘Sweetened Condensed Partly Skimmed Milk’ (Nestle Milkmaid).

In this regard, a notice has been issued by the government of Jammu and Kashmir’s office of the Commissioner Food and Drugs Administration.

The Commissioner Food and Drugs Administration, J&K, Shakeel-Ur-Rehman said that a sample of food article, ‘Sweetened Condensed Partly Skimmed Milk’ (Nestle Milkmaid) was lifted by Food Safety Officer, Zone II, Srinagar from the premises of M/S ‘Daily Bazar Provisional Store, Saida Kadal, Rainawari area of Srinagar on 19 September 2022 for analysis of quality and safety parameters under Food Safety & Standards Act, 2006.

It said that the Food Analyst, National Food Laboratory, Ghaziabad, where the said sample was analysed has declared the sample as ‘Unsafe & Sub-Standard’.

The banned product ‘Sweetened Condensed Partly Skimmed Milk’ (Nestle Milkmaid) vide batch number 00-520451ZA is being manufactured by M/S Nestle India Limited at Ludhiana Ferozepur region of Punjab.

The product has been declared unsafe as the sample shows the total plate count above the maximum prescribed limit and the milk protein in milk solids not fat below the maximum prescribed limit.

The general public has been informed to discontinue the usage of the food product with batch or lot number 00-520451ZA.

Commissioner Food and Drugs Administration, J&K, as per KNT have asked all the stakeholder in possession of this product to recall this product from the market and also inform the Designated Officers about the stock position.

