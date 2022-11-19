MeT forecasts rain, snowfall in J&K

Srinagar: Meteorological department here on Saturday forecast isolated to scattered light rain and snow in Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

An official of the weather department here said that mainly dry weather was expected thereafter till November 26. The MeT office has already ruled out the possibility of major snowfall till the end of this month.

Regarding the temperature, the MeT official said, Srinagar recorded a low of 2.2°C against 0.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.6°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 1.8°C against minus 0.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.0°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at minus 1.3°C against minus 4.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 2.8°C against 0.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.5°C against minus 3.0°C on the previous night, the official siad . It was normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the official said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 1.8°C against minus 1.4°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 2.0°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 11.7°C against 10.0°C on the previous night. It was 0.6°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 3.8°C (0.8°C above normal), Batote 5.2°C (0.1°C below normal), Katra 10.2°C (0.3°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 3.4°C (7.1°C below normal).

In Ladakh, Kargil recorded a low of minus 4.6°C, Leh minus 10.1°C and mercury in Drass, the world’s second coldest place after Siberia, settled at minus 7.1°C, the official said. (GNS)

