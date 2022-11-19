District Srinagar Softball championship concludes

SRINAGAR: District Srinagar Softball championship organized by District Srinagar Softball Association under “My Youth My Pride Initative” concluded at Gindun Sports Center, Rajbagh on Friday.

Oasis Educational Institute emerges Winner in Sub Junior, Junior Girls, Khan’ Softball Academy, Doon International School emerges winners in Sub Junior Boys & Junior Boys while Wais Softball Club take title in Senior Mens & Unique Sporting Softball take Winners up trophy in Senior Women Category.

Over 280 players from different registered Clubs, Academies & Schools of District Srinagar participated in Sub-Junior (Boys & Girls), Junior (Boys & Girls) and Senior (Men & Women).

The two day championship which started on 13th November was declared open by General Secretary of J&K Softball Association Waseem Raja Khan. During opening ceremony General Secretary of the Association assured participating players that every possible help will be provided to budding players of Jammu & Kashmir for taking this Olympic Sport of Softball to great height.

On concluding function Deputy Manager Gindun Sports Center, Hilal Ahmad was chief guest on the valedictory ceremony while Secretary Softball Association of Pulwama, Feroz Ahmad, NIS Softball Coach, Sameer Dar and former Athlete, Tajinder Singh were guest of honours.

District Srinagar Softball Association lauded the tremendous support by the Technical team who made this event grand success which consists Mr.Mohammad Furqan, .Jahangir, Siraj Ud Din, Zubair Manzoor, Saqib Ahmad and other Technical staff.

The Championship was conducted under the supervision of Mr. Umer Akbar Organizing Secretary of the championship.

Hilal Ahmad who was Chief Guest expressed gratitude to all the Technical Officals, players from different Schools, Academies & Registered Clubs and media persons for their contribution towards grand success of this event and he also said J&K Sports Council is committed to promote Sports & Games in UT of Jammu & Kashmir.

Later, the Chief Guest Mr.Hilal Ahmad distributed medals, Trophies among the winner and runner-up and Third place teams and encouraged them for further upgrading their sports skill in this potential game.

