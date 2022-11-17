Online Anonymous Threat: Police Urges Media Houses Not to Discuss Names of Scribes

Srinagar: Police on Thursday urged media houses not to discuss names of the journalists during their debate regarding online anonymous threat to them.

“It has been noticed by our social media cell that many news portals are irresponsibly discussing names of media persons in their debates regarding the online anonymous threat to them,” Srinagar police said in a statement said..

A case under relevant sections has been already registered in Shergari police station about this threat, the police said.

“Media houses are requested not to fall for sensationalism in discussing names of victims in reporting and also to behave responsibly and not endanger the safety and security of their fellow journalists,” the police added.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print