KU to switch over to e-office from January 1

SRINAGAR: Vice-Chancellor of University of Kashmir, Prof Nilofer Khan on Wednesday directed rolling out the e-office application, a part of the varsity’s Administrative Management System, from January 1, 2023.
The Vice-Chancellor passed the instructions during a review meeting of the e-office application, developed in-house by the Directorate of Information Technology and Support System of the University.
Saying that such technological interventions will lead to enhanced governance efficiency and transparency in the system, Prof Khan directed imparting of necessary training to all officials concerned so that the e-office is rolled out in an efficient manner by the set timeline, beginning with the important offices.
The e-office application module includes administrative services like leave, budget, finance, property return, among others, and its roll out will lead the varsity to shift completely to the online mode for its governance operations.
KU Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir said the e-office application will lead to greater efficiency and promptness in the administrative system, especially with regard to delivery of services related to employees and other stakeholders.
Earlier, In-Charge Director IT and SS Dr Maroof Qadri gave a detailed presentation about the e-office and its various components.