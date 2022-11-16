Unidentified body, seemingly of non-local, found in Soura: Police

Srinagar: Body of a non-local was found lying on road in Soura area of Srinagar, police said here on Tuesday evening.
Police said that prima facie it seems a case of unnatural death.
It said that inquest proceedings have been started in this regard.
“One unidentified dead body seemingly of a non-local was found lying on road in soura area of Srinagar. Prima facie seems unnatural death. Inquest proceedings started under CrPC 174. Body sent for post-mortem. Public is requested to inform Soura PS for identification of deceased,” police tweeted.
—KNO
Srinagar: Body of a non-local was found lying on road in Soura area of Srinagar, police said here on Tuesday evening.