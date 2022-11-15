NC asks admin to get ready for winter exigencies

Srinagar: National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar on Monday said J&K administration continues to beset with slack attitude with regards to winter preparedness.

“We only get to hear about meetings but the implementation part is missing. During the previous winter season, the lack of coordination among various departments in dealing with the snowfall had compounded the hardships faced by the public across the Kashmir division and the upper reaches of Jammu division,” he said in a statement.

According to him, the situation is no different this year. “People across Kashmir have already started complaining about erratic power supply, unscheduled power outages and severe drinking water shortage. If this is happening at the very outset of winter, we can well imagine the situation during the upcoming harsh winter months,” Sagar said.

He said that the party has been asking PDD to prepare a schedule for power distribution, advance dumping of stock of transformers, poles and conductors, and branch cutting of trees need to be practically followed well before the winter.

“Snow clearance plans should be made in advance so that the men and machinery power is utilised in an effective manner. Last year roads in snow bound upper reaches and many of our townships remained closed for weeks altogether. One can only hope that the admin has learnt from its previous mistakes.”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print