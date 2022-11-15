Mainly dry weather forecast in J&K; Gulmarg records minus 4.6°C, Pahalgam minus 3.4°C

Srinagar: Mainly dry weather has been forecast in Jammu and Kashmir for the next 24 hours even as mercury recorded a drop on Tuesday at most places with Gulmarg and Pahalgam resorts recording sub-zero temperature following snowfall over upper reaches.

“Mainly dry weather over the plains of Jammu and Kashmir with very light rain at one or two places on higher elevations,” said a meteorological department official here regarding forecast for next 24 hours. He said that there was no large change expected in the weather till evening of November 18 and it was likely to remain mainly dry. There is possibility of light rain and snowfall on November 18 (night)-19, he said. However, he said, there was no forecast for any major snowfall till November 20.

In the last 24 hours till 0830 hours, he said, Gulmarg received 5 cms and Leh 1.2 cms fresh snowfall.

Regarding the temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 4.5°C against 3.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.3°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 4.8°C against 4.5°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.5°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at minus 3.4°C against 0.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C below normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 3.5°C against 4.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 4.6°C against minus 2.4°C on the previous night, the official told GNS. It was 4.3°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the official said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 1.9°C against minus 1.1°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 1.4°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 12.3°C against 12.4°C on the previous night. It was 1.1°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 2.2°C (1.9°C below normal), Batote 2.3°C (3.9°C below normal), Katra 10.4°C (below normal by 1.0°C) and Bhadarwah 1.0°C (2.2°C below normal).

In Kargil area of Ladakh, he said, the mercury settled at minus 4.2°C, Leh witnessed a low of minus 6.1°C and Drass, the world’s second coldest place after Siberia, recorded minimum of minus 15.0°C. (GNS)

