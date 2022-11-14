News about death of legendary Kashmiri singer Rashid Hafiz fake, Says his son

Srinagar: Legendary Kashmiri singer Abdul Rashid Hafiz is alive and fine and the news about his death doing rounds on social media platforms is fake, said his son here on Monday evening.

Irfan Rashid Hafiz said that his father id fine and doing well.

“News about his death, which is doing rounds on social media platforms is fake and baseless. The post was shared by some miscreants ” he said.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rashid Hafiz while talking to KNO himself said that he is fine and doing well.

Earlier, there were reports doing rounds that the legendary singer has passed away.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print