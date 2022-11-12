We have to separate religion from politics: Azad

SRINAGAR: Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday said there was a need to separate religion from politics.
“Everyone has a right to put across his or her viewpoint but they should talk about uniting people, not create divisions. They should not divide people on the basis of politics or religion.
“We will have to separate religion from politics,” Azad said at a party function here.
The former Union minister said there were some leaders and parties that were creating divisions in society.
“There are some parties whose statements and activities have the potential to create discord in society. I criticise and op