KU ranks 110 in southern Asia in QS Asia University Rankings

VC congratulates stakeholders, vows to increase varsity’s imprint globally

Srinagar: University of Kashmir has been ranked 110 in southern Asia in the QS Asia University Rankings 2023 that feature 760 Asian universities.

Published on November 8, the QS University Rankings evaluate the Asian varsities on the basis of 11 key parameters including Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Faculty/Student Ratio, International Research Network, Citations Per-Paper, Papers-Per Faculty, Staff with PhD, Proportion of International Faculty, Proportion of International Students, Proportion of Inbound Exchange Students, and Proportion of Outbound Exchange Students.

In the category of Overall Rank, the University features in the range of 451-500 and has performed among the top 60% in the Asia University Rankings.

“At score of 91 (out of 100) regionally, the ‘Staff with PhD’ indicator is the strongest one for the University of Kashmir, Srinagar,” the ‘Ranks By Indicator’ of the QS Asia University Rankings 2023 edition shows.

The University has also performed well in indicators like Citations Per-Paper (18.5) and Papers Per-Faculty (14.7).

The QS Southern Asia Ranking of 110 the University of Kashmir adds to the varsity’s distinguished credentials of featuring among top 100 universities in the country—at rank 53—in the all-India ranking of universities under the Union Education Ministry’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF-2022) and also the award of A+ grade with CGPA of 3.31 to the University by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Universities figuring in the country among top 100 under NIRF qualified to apply for QS ranking assessment.

Complimenting all the stakeholders including faculty, non-teaching staff and students for the QS ranking, KU Vice Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan said the University has fared well despite the massive disruptions caused to the education sector by the Covid19 pandemic. She said while the University’s score in key indicators like Staff with PhD and Employer Reputation is quite good, the University has set in motion several measures to score better in other indicators.

“With some indicators, there are factors beyond our control though we are seriously on job to see how we can have the presence of international students and faculty on the campus,” she said, appreciating the team of Directorate of Internal Quality Assurance (DIQA) of the University for their focus on different rankings and ranking parameters.

The Vice-Chancellor reiterated her determination to increase the University’s visibility at the national and international level with appropriate interventions and support from different stakeholders.

Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq A Masoodi, Dean Research Prof Irshad A Nawchoo and Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir also complimented the faculty, non-teaching staff, students and research scholars for the QS rankings, saying the University is determined to achieve further excellence with further improvement in different ranking indicators.

Director DIQA Prof Manzoor A Shah thanked the University administration, faculty and staff for their support to DIQA and assured that the DIQA team will continue to work tirelessly to help secure better rankings for the University in different ranking platforms including NAAC, NIRF and QS World in future.

