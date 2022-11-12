15-day online workshop on Agriculture 4.0 begins at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: A 15-day online international workshop on ‘Agriculture 4.0: Future of Farming Technology and Agripreneurship Development’ was jointly organised by Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir, Just Agriculture and Agro-Environmental Education and Farmers Welfare Society, Punjab.

The main aim of organising this 15-day online training cum Workshop is to develop basic skills in the various application of “the Future of Farming Technology and Agripreneurship Development”. The training will introduce students to the state-of-the-art concepts of various skill-based agri practices. The online training cum workshop program aims to develop an overall understanding of Hydroponics, Drone Technology, Organic Farming, Agripreneurship, Startups, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, SaaS, and Blockchain Technology, in a well-planned programme which empowers participants.

Renowned academicians and industrialists as experts from across the country are participating in the programme.

The programme has received a huge response across the globe. A total of 3130 participants will take advantage of this programme and expect that a few start-ups will be our tangible outcome of this programme.

The inaugural Programme was attended by OSD to Vice Chancellor SKUAST Kashmir, Prof Azmat Alam Khan on behalf of the Vice Chancellor. He briefed the gathering that programmes like this are the base for sensitizing young minds to take up startups as their mission and dream. He said that SKUAST-K is among the few agricultural universities in the nation which is taking lead to be an innovation-based farm university and inculcating the entrepreneurial ecosystem for the students. Dr Badwal, Director, Just Agriculture gave a brief about the programme and the need for collaboration for the welfare of the nation and stressed on smart farming. BDA, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre SKUAST Kashmir, Naveed Hamid presented the vote of thanks.

