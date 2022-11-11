Mercury Plunges Amid Dry Weather Forecast In J&K, Minus 4.2°C In Pahalgam

Srinagar: Amid forecast for “mainly dry weather” in the next 24 hours, mercury recorded a drop in Jammu and Kashmir with the famous Pahalgam resort recording a low of minus 4.2°C on Friday.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 3.°C against 4.7°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.8°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 2.2°C against 5.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.3°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he told said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at minus 4.2°C against 2.8°C on the previous night and it was 3.1°C below normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 2.4°C against 3.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C below normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 3.2°C against 2.0°C on the previous night and it was 3.4°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 0.6°C against 3.0°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 1.9°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 10.6°C against 14.2°C on the previous night. It was 3.6°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 4.6°C (0.6°C above normal), Batote 6.8°C (1.9°C below normal), Katra 10.4°C (below normal by 1.4°C) and Bhadarwah 1.7°C (below normal by 2.1°C).

In Kargil area of Ladakh, he said, mercury settled at minus 4.3°C, Leh saw a low of minus 7.8°C and Drass, the world’s second coldest place after Siberia recorded minimum of minus 8.8°C.

The weather department has forecast mainly dry weather on till Sunday and scattered light rain or snow (upper reaches) and thunders on November 13 and 14. (GNS)

