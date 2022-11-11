Foreign Militant Kamran Killed in Shopian Gunfight: ADGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Friday said that foreign JeM militant Kamran has been killed in a gunfight at Kaprin area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

While quoting ADGP Kashmir, The Kashmir Zone Police on its official Twitter handle wrote, ” One FT of JeM militant outfit killed, identified as Kamran Bhai @ Hanees who was active in Kulgam-Shopian area. Search is still going on,”.

Earlier, a gunfight erupted during predawn hours between militants and security forces in Kaprin area Shopian.

