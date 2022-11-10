JKPSI Recruitment Case: CBI arrests 7 more accused persons

Srinagar: The CBI on Thursday said that it arrested seven more accused persons involved in Jammu and Kashmir police sub-inspector recruitment case.

According to a statement, CBI has arrested seven accused including head constable and constables of CRPF, ASI of J&K Police and private persons in involved in the scam.

The statement reads that the accused person were being produced before the Court of CJM, Jammu.

“CBI had registered a case on 03.08.2022 on the request of J&K Government against 33 accused on the allegations of irregularities in written examination for the posts of Sub-Inspectors in the J&K Police conducted by J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB),” it reads

It reads that searches were earlier conducted at various locations in several states including J&K, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka at the premises of accused persons which led to recovery of large number of incriminating documents and digital evidences.

It added that out of 13 accused arrested earlier, 09 are presently in Judicial custody and 04 are in Police custody, while investigation is going on—(KNO)

