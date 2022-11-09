2 smugglers held with 27 kg of poppy

Jammu: Two inter-state narcotic smugglers were arrested and 27 kg of poppy was seized from them in Udhampur district on Tuesday, officials said.
A police team intercepted a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Jakhani chowk, they said.
Upon its search, 27 kg of poppy packed in three plastic bags, which was being smuggled from Kashmir to Punjab, was seized, they said.
The driver of the truck Sukhdev Singh and his associate Harpreet Singh, both hailing from Kapurthala, Punjab, were arrested, they said.
PTI

