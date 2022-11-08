Amid rainfall, thousands throng Dastgeer Sahab (RA) shrine at Khanyar

Srinagar: Emotional scenes were witnessed at Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA) shrine, popularly known as Peer Dastageer Sahib, here at Khanyar area of Srinagar when the holy relic of the Sufi saint was displayed after prayers on Monday.

Amid inclement weather, thousands of devotees including men, women, old and children thronged the shrine and participated in special prayers.

The annual Urs of Dastgeer Sahab (RA), which was observed with religious zeal and enthusiasm, is annually observed on the 11th day of Rabi Al Thani–the fourth month of the Islamic Hijri Calendar.

The two shrines in the name of Peer Dastgeer Sahab situated in Srinagar areas of Khanyar and Sarai Bala witnessed huge religious gathering throughout the day, during which emotional scenes were seen while the holy relic of the revered saint was displayed in the shrines.

The biggest congregational prayers were held at Dastgeer Sahab shrine in Khanyar area of Old City.

Amid rainfall, the night-long prayers were also held in both the shrines in which hundreds of devotees participated during which the religious clerics threw light on the teachings of the revered saint. The devotees also participated in the special prayers which were held during the day.

The shrines were decorated by the Waqf Board, officials said, adding that adequate arrangements were made by the Waqf board authorities. “Despite inclement weather conditions, the devotees were facilitated throughout the day. The holy relic was displayed after every prayer today and will be displayed tomorrow five times also,” the officials said.

Outside the shrines, carts were seen selling Kashmiri traditional food items.

Devotees pay obeisance at the shrines for 11 days till the main Urs day. The actual shrine of the revered saint is located at Baghdad in Iraq.

Even though the saint never visited Kashmir in person, he is highly revered by the locals. Similar reports of observing the Urs of the revered saint were received from various areas including Baramulla, Pinjura Shopian, Sirhama, Handwara and Tujjar Sharief in Sopore.

