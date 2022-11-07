Al Qaeda operative from West Bengal arrested in Ramban: Police

By on No Comment

Ramban: Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday claimed to have arrested an Al Qaeda operative, a resident of West Bengal, in Ramban district.

In a statement, a spokesperson said that police apprehended one Al Qaeda operative namely Amiruddin Khan S/o Mostafa Khan of West Bengal.

The statement reads that one Chinese grenade was also recovered from him.

It reads that a case FIR No. 376/2022 u/s 7/25 Indian Arms Act, Sec 4 Explosive Act and 13, 20 UAPA has been registered and further investigation was going on—(KNO)

Al Qaeda operative from West Bengal arrested in Ramban: Police added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.