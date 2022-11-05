Massive fire in Anantnag village, several structures caught in flames

Srinagar: A massive fire has broken out in Yakerboru Bala village in Kapran of Verinag in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Reports said that fire broke out from a residential house and soon spread to other adjacent houses, besides few cow sheds.

A rescue operation is on at the site even as the flames continued to rage, when this report is being filed.

An F&ES official said that it is believed that at least five houses, a mosque and two cowsheds are caught in flames. “Men and machinery is on site to bring the blaze under control as soon as possible”, the official said adding “We nonetheless have asked for more machinery and firefighters to avoid more damage.”

More details awaited. (GNS)

