LeT Hybrid Militant Arrested Along With Arms and Ammunition in Bandipora: Police

Srinagar:Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a Hybrid militant belonging to Lashkar-i-Toiba oufit in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

In a handout, the police said that today Bandipora Police received specific information regarding movement of militants of LeT in Check Chandergeer area of Hajin. Acting on this information Bandipora police,45 BN CRPF and 13 RR Army laid a joint Naka at Check Chandergeer Hajin.

While conducting search of pedestrians and vehicles ,one suspected person tried to conceal his movement/ identity on seeing the naka party and he tried to flee from the spot but was tactfully apprehended.

The police spokesman further stated that upon his personal search, 01 Hand Grenade and 03 AK 47 live Rounds were recovered from his possession.The arrested militant disclosed his identity as Mehraj U Din Rather Alias Abu Hanzla son of Manzoor Ahmad Rather resident of SK Bala

Hajin. During preliminary enquiry he disclosed that he is an active member of LeT militant outfit and is working on the directions of Pak handler alias Babar Bhai since one year and was assigned the task of reviving local militancy in Bandipora District, particularly in Hajin Area.Since there is no local militant active in Bandipora District.He was also assigned the task of attacking security forces ,non local labourers and PRIs. Moreover he was also directed by his handlers to manage and paste anti-national posters in different areas of Bandipora District to instill fear in the minds of general public.

It is pertinent to mention that Pak handler alias Babar Bhai also motivated him to recruit local youth in militant ranks in order to disturb peace and tranquility in the area, he said.

In this connection Case FIR No. 79/2022 under relevant sections of Law has been registered in Police Station Hajin and further investigation has been taken up, reads the statement.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print