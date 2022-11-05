ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari’s MLA son Abbas in money laundering case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Abbas Ansari, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLA from Mau and son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in a money laundering case, officials said on Saturday.

Abbas Ansari, 30, was arrested after a long questioning session at the federal agency’s office in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, they said.

He has been arrested in the money laundering case being investigated against his father and family, they said.

Last month, the ED had attached seven immovable assets of Mukhtar Ansari worth Rs 1.48 crore (registry value).

Mukhtar Ansari, a five-time former MLA, is currently lodged in jail in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda. The 59-year-old was questioned by the ED in this case last year.

The agency had also raided the official residence of his elder brother and BSP MP Afzal Ansari in Delhi and some locations in Ghazipur, Mohammadabad (in Ghazipur district), Mau and Lucknow in August.

The money laundering case against Mukhtar Ansari stems from multiple FIRs registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police apart from two lodged against a company called Vikas Constructions (a partnership firm) that was run by his wife, two brothers-in-law and others.

Mukhtar Ansari is under the ED scanner in connection with at least 49 criminal cases against him including those on charges of land grabbing, murder and extortion.

He is facing trial in several cases, including attempt to murder and murder, in Uttar Pradesh.

In August, the Ghazipur district administration had seized two plots of land, measuring 1.901 hectares and valued at over Rs 6 crore, that were purchased using alleged illegal earnings of Mukhtar Ansari, according to police.

In July, the Uttar Pradesh Police had attached Afzal Ansari’s assets worth Rs 14.90 crore under the Gangster Act.

