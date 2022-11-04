Seminar on vigilance awareness organised at Budgam

Transparency in the system strongest weapon against corruption: DC

BUDGAM: Today Anti-Corruption Bureau Srinagar organised a Seminar in Sheikh ul Alam hall Budgam under the aegis of “Vigilance Awareness Week’ being observed from 31 October, 2022 to 06 November, 2022.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, S F Hamid was the chief guest and SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem, ADC Budgam Dr. Nasir, CEO Budgam, DIO Budgam were also present on the Occasion.

In addition, Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Waheed Shah, AIG Anti-Corruption Bureau Headquarters, Dr.Zahoor Wani and SSP Anti Corruption Bureau along with some other officers of ACB Srinagar addressed the gathering and spoke on Corruption, its evil impact on society and how it can be checked and eradicated from Society.

A detailed powerpoint presentation was presented before the audience by Dr.Zahoor Wani regarding various acts, provisions, and procedures for combating corruption.

On the occasion, DC said the Anti-Corruption Bureau is an institution whose credibility is intact and is working hard in curbing the evil of corruption. He said it is not only the duty of administration and police to fight against this cause, but it is the moral duty of every citizen to fight against corruption.

He said the ultimate motive of every citizen should be no corruption at any cost. He said transparency and accountability are two tools for eradicating this evil.

He added that corruption does not mean to be paid in cash only, but, it also means to do undue favour to some ineligible beneficiary. He said people of Budgam should use all institutions such as District Administration, Police administration, and Anti-Corruption Bureau actively so that this evil is eradicated completely from the society.

The DC briefed the audience about ‘Jan Baghidari’ Portal where in a single click a common man gets whole information of his/her area related programmes, schemes and works pertaining to different departments. He said “Public should be proactive and vigilant so that there is more transparency and no corruption”.

On the occasion, SSP Budgam said that there should be zero tolerance for corruption in any society.

The ADC said that common masses are the eyes and ears of Anti-Corruption bodies and should contribute their bit towards making India Corruption free.

Later, contact details of the Anti-Corruption Bureau were also shared with the audience for registration of complaints of Corruption..

