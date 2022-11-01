New timing in schools in Kashmir

Srinagar: The Director School Education has issued a formal order for change in school timing that will be subsequently implemented from Tuesday.
As per order, the classwork in respect of both Government as well as recognised Private Schools of Kashmir Division w.e.f 01.1 1.2022 shall be as under as “Schools falling within Srinagar limits shall function from 10.am to 3.00 pm”.
“Schools falling outside Municipal limits of Srinagar district and other areas of Kashmir Province shall function from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm,” it said, adding that the order/instructions shall be adhered to strictly by all the concerned institutions. Any deviation in this regard shall be viewed seriously, reads the order.
