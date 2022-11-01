Infiltration bid foiled in Keran, Pak militant killed

Srinagar: Security forces on Monday foiled an infiltration bid by killing a Pakistani militant in Jammu and Kashmir’s Keran sector, police said.
“One Pakistani terrorist/infiltrator got neutralised by army in Keran Sector (Jumagind area) in Kupwara district,” the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
Search operations are underway in the area and further details are awaited, police said.
