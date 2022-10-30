Govt committed to providing congenial environment for entrepreneurship: Min

PULWAMA: The Union government is committed to providing an atmosphere which is congenial for entrepreneurship, Union Minister of State for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma said on Friday.

During his visit to Industrial Growth Centre Lassipora, Pulwama, Verma said that the ease of doing business policy of the government has led to flourishing of industry and entrepreneurship.

The minister had gone to the IGC to review the industrial scenario there. He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary and SSP, Pulwama Ghulam Jeelani.

The minister visited several new industrial units functioning in the estate and had an extensive round of infrastructure of manufacturing units.

He appreciated their business model and the technology engaged to add value to the local produce. The minister lauded their contribution toward self-reliance and employment generation.

Verma said that IGC Lassipora is the growth engine of industry and is a developmental model for the rest of Union Territory of J&K.

While responding to the demands of people, Banu Pratap Singh Verma said that the government is committed to provide good governance at their door steps and organising such programmes is to get feedback from the common masses about the government sponsored schemes.

He asked Deputy Commissioner Pulwama to mobilise the officers for preparation of the DPR’s pertaining to different public issues raised by the people.

The minister said that a nation can flourish in every field only when children are educated and it is our duty to give better education to the children.

He said after 2019 election the pace of developmental activities has accelerated and various state of art projects have been taken up in J&K.

To curb hindrances and corruption, MoS said that PM in 2015 announced the opening of Jhan Dhan Yojna accounts so that the amount under various welfare schemes would be transferred directly into the account of people through DBT mode.

The minister disclosed that there are a spectrum of schemes under MSME to facilitate the unemployed youth to setup their own income generation units for which subsidy is also provided under various schemes.

He urged youth to avail the benefits of various Government schemes to become job providers rather than job seekers.

Later, the Minster inspected Bat manufacturing units and held an interaction with the unit holders who apprised the MoS about different problems faced by them. He also inspected ongoing work on the water supply scheme at Larmu Awantipora.

The minister also visited Central Sericulture Research and Training Institute Pampore where he interacted with the staff and researchers. He was apprised that the Central Silk Board (CSB) has set up the Central Sericulture Research and Training Institute (CSR&TI) at Pampore to revive earlier activities of the CSB in J&K. The institute is actively involved in Research & Development and human resource development.

The Minister also visited the Spice Park at Dussu, Pampore and reviewed the initiatives taken for economic revival of J&K Saffron under National Mission on Saffron. He also inspected the various sections and installed machinery at stigma separation unit, Quality evaluation laboratory, packing unit, drying unit and cold storage room. He also interacted with saffron growers and listened to their issues and demands.

Meanwhile similar functions were also held at all the other panchayat halqas of the district while designated officers listened to the grievances of the people and assured them to bring their issues to higher-ups for early redressal.

